Three Miami Dolphins to avoid in fantasy football drafts
Fantasy football has not been kind to Miami Dolphins fans recently. Fans who want to draft players from their team have not had many options. Outside of Jarvis Landry in a PPR format, the Dolphins have not had an offensive skill player that gave them consistent production on a week to week basis. Even Jay Ajayi’s magical 2016 season was wildly unreliable from a fantasy perspective because half of his yards came in his three 200 yard games.
In 2019, fans were aware that the offense would be ugly with the team starting a full on rebuild. Miami had two players post nice fantasy numbers, but were still wildly inconsistent. DeVante Parker did not eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game until week eleven. Another player who had a resurgent season but lacked reliability was Mike Gesicki. The second year tight end did not score a touchdown until week 12.
Going into 2020, the Dolphins appear to have some draftable players in fantasy football. Miami revamped the offensive line in 2020, which should make life easier for skill players to accumulate numbers. The Dolphins will be trotting out at least four new offensive lineman after spending a good amount of salary cap space and draft capital on bolstering both sides of the trenches.
On defense, many feel that the Dolphins infusion of talent makes the unit draftable in fantasy. The Dolphins were able to bring in some big names this off-season with the signings of Kyle Van Noy, Byron Jones, and Shaq Lawson. Miami was also able to draft some depth with the selections of Brandon Jones, Raekwon Davis, and Noah Igbinoghene. While the roster has improvements everywhere, here are three Dolphins to avoid drafting in your 2020 leagues.