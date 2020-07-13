Former Miami Dolphins Ricky Williams will be honored by alma mater
Ricky Williams, the former Miami Dolphins running back, will be honored by his alma mater.
The University of Texas is making some wholesale changes to their college campus and as it turns out Ricky Williams will be a part of those changes.
While there is continued debate from one year to the next as to whether or not Ricky Williams belongs on the Miami Dolphins honor roll, the University of Texas thinks more highly of their Heisman Trophy-winning running back. The school announced today that Williams, along with another Heisman Trophy winner, Earl Campbell will name their stadium football field after them.
They have yet to announce what the name will actually be but it is a good bet to see it called Campbell-Williams Field. It sounds better than Williams-Campbell which actually sounds like it should be a university.
The school is making changes to a lot of areas of the campus including a long-overdue renaming of one of their buildings that was named after a professor with a strong racial history.
As for Williams and his future on the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor, I wouldn’t put money on it yet. There is hope that at some point in the future he could see his name added to the team’s Walk of Fame which is located at Joe Robbie Plaza but the Ring of Honor is an entirely different entity and while he remains one of the top running backs in Dolphins history, his walking away to retire and subsequent returns and suspensions have put a big stamp on his career credentials.