The 2007 Miami Dolphins may not be the worst team in franchise history
The 2007 Miami Dolphins were very bad but they may not be the worst in franchise history.
To say that the 2007 Miami Dolphins team under Cam Cameron was the worst in franchise history might be an accurate statement but were they really as bad as some of the other teams Miami has fielded? Yeah, yeah they were.
It is never much fun to look at your team and cheer when they are bad. Dolphins fans know all too well what bad football looks like. Earlier, Nick Belotto took a look at the best five teams in Dolphins’ history, and frankly, you can’t have the “Yin” without the “Yang” so we look at the worst five teams in franchise history as well.
We can start with the 2007 team which finished the season with one win. Thanks to two unlikely people, Cleo Lemon and Greg Camarillo, the Dolphins were able to notch one victory in that season.
Since that victory over the Ravens, the Dolphins have faced them a total of nine times. They have only, one victory in those attempts. Just saying.
2007 was a mess from the start. Players made comments about how bad it was years after Cameron left the franchise. He simply didn’t understand what he was doing. He didn’t get, what being a head coach was all about. He couldn’t earn the respect of his players and he couldn’t earn the respect of his coaches. Making matters worse, Randy Mueller, his general manager couldn’t do anything to help him.
The one and done season for Cameron was not a surprise and he did exactly what he told his team and the media when he was hired, he “failed forward fast”.