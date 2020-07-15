Dolphins D-line preview, Davon Godchaux enters contract year
Previewing the Miami Dolphins defensive line brings us to Davon Godchaux.
For Davon Godchaux, the 2020 season could be a make or break year in terms of his future as a Miami Dolphin. Knowing him it’ll be a good one.
Godchaux has been a pleasant surprise since coming to Miami in the 2017 draft. Many times fifth-round picks are looked at as role or depth players but that’s not what Davon Godchaux has been for the Dolphins since coming out of LSU.
Godchaux enters the 2020 season in the final year of his rookie contract. A big question has been will Godchaux get an extension. Right now he may be a casualty of bad timing. Right now, like everyone else, the league is dealing with the uncertainty of COVID-19. The future ramifications on teams and their salary caps are still not known and this is affecting the negotiations of long term deals.
Godchaux fits the criteria for a long term extension. He’s been very productive as his tackle numbers have increased yearly (37, 41, and 70 respectively). He’s also very much in the wheelhouse in regard to age as he won’t turn 26 until late in the upcoming season. Godchaux has been a model of consistency playing in 46 of 47 games in his career while starting 37 of them. He’s been a constant in the center of the Dolphins defensive line.
I think one thing going against Godchaux is that he doesn’t fit the mold of your typical defensive/nose tackle. He’s not the 330-pound space eater. I also wonder if the Dolphins draft/free agent acquisitions may also lend some insight into their plans, as they spent a second-round pick on Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Also one of their first UDFA signings was Benito Jones from Ole Miss who many thought would actually be drafted. While neither of these two players is of the nose tackle ilk, their measurements compare very closely to those of Davon Godchaux.
My hope is that the Miami Dolphins are able to ink Davon Godchaux to a mutually beneficial long term deal. Davon Godchaux is the type of player that I want my team to invest in and commit to. Show up every day, do your job well, and be a positive part of the locker room.