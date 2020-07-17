Miami Dolphins training camp to start next week but maybe not
The Miami Dolphins start of training camp is right around the corner but maybe it won’t start on time.
According to several media reports, the Miami Dolphins have yet to inform players of when training camp will actually begin.
Next Tuesday, the Dolphins were expected to see their rookie report for training camp but as of today, they have not been informed of when exactly they need to report. Veterans are expected to report on the 28th a full week later.
Everything is fluid as of now. The NFL has been telling teams to start as planned and it appears that the NFLPA isn’t fighting it completely, yet. That hasn’t kept teams from remaining quiet in terms of getting their players up to speed.
The Dolphins are one of the few teams that appear to be going more than simply an extra mile. They are taking big steps to ensure the safety and health of their employees and the players and coaches. The Dolphins will have a fanless training camp for the first time in probably forever. They will be allowed to have open scrimmages at Hard Rock Stadium with a limited number of fans in attendance. Those dates, the attendance numbers, have not been mentioned by the team but the NFL has announced the allowance for teams in the league.
For now, things appear to be going forward with attendance changes and the reduction of the pre-season. The NFL has not announced how the pre-season schedule will officially change or when and where teams will play. There is still speculation in media circles that the pre-season may be reduced to one or no games prior to the start of the season.