The five most exciting things to watch in Miami Dolphins training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won’t allow you to actually watch training camp this year but that doesn’t mean it can’t be exciting.
When the Miami Dolphins take the practice field, sometime between next week and the week after there are elements worth watching.
The return of football has always been an exciting time for fans and yes, even the players. This year, nothing is more exciting than a return of any sport. MLB is still trying to get back on the field to start their season and the NBA is fumbling their way through “bubble” jokes. Football returning is a nice reprieve from the miserable 2020 we are enduring.
While college football may or may not proceed, it will already be different, the NFL is hoping to kick things off on time with camps even though fans will not be allowed to watch practices and the pre-season will be be at least two games short.
Now, without fan attendance we will all rely on the few local media members who will be allowed to watch camp but will not be allowed to “tweet” what they see and access to players and coaches will be extremely minimal. Welcome to the pre-social media days of NFL coverage.
That being said, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era of football. After dismantling their team last year, the first harvest of that rebuild begins in 2020 and these are five areas that fans should be very excited about.