Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Matt Breida
Training camp for the Miami Dolphins is right around the corner and today we look at what Matt Breida could bring.
Is Matt Breida an improvement over Kenyan Drake? The Dolphins certainly hope so because the 5th round pick they acquired in the Drake trade was used to acquire Breida from the San Francisco 49ers on draft weekend.
After going undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017, Matt Breida went on to average nearly 5.0 yards-per-carry in three years in a 49ers uniform. That earned him a second-round restricted free agent tender in March. The fact that the Dolphins were able to get Breida for a 5th round pick is a ‘coup’ for Miami.
While Breida is a good runner, he particularly excels as a receiver out of the backfield. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Breida has caught 86.8 percent of the passes thrown to him over the last two seasons. Particularly in new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey’s spread-type offense, that is a valuable skill he brings to the Dolphins offense.
The Dolphins are expecting big things from Matt Breida in 2020.
Just like I mentioned in yesterday’s article, Breida and Howard could make up the best running back duo the Dolphins have had since the days of Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins use their complementary skill sets.
Will Breida be used primarily on third down?
Is it possible that Breida and Howard could have a package where they both are on the field at the same time?
Dolphins fans should expect Breida to continue to average over four yards-per-carry and 4-6 touchdowns; combined rushing and receiving.