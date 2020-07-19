Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Robert Hunt
No one fits the Dolphins’ new culture better than rookie Robert Hunt.
As training camp nears, 39th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Robert Hunt is one of the most intriguing players on the Dolphins roster. When the pick was announced, the assumption was that he would play guard. But now, it is widely expected that he will compete with Jesse Davis for the right tackle position. The loser of this competition will play right guard.
Hunt was a second-round pick for Miami out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He is your prototypical Brian Flores offensive lineman. He is all power and needs to be coached up. A mauler on the inside, Hunt feels more like a natural tackle than a guard. However, tackle is a more valuable position and Miami is hoping he can play that position.
This is another player that Flores must be absolutely in love with. The power run game with players like Hunt and Ereck Flowers will be unbelievable. He’s got NFL strength and power and can get to the second level with ease. The word “nasty” does not do him enough justice. The Dolphins were on a quest to be more physical, and he is the poster boy of that movement.
The competition with Davis is interesting. Knowing that they both most likely will start will take some of that competitive edge away, but could help in the long run. Changing positions in a shortened off-season could be challenging for Hunt. However, as he will line up next to Davis on every snap while competing with him allows them both to build some great chemistry.
Davis is a veteran and if he can be a reliable anchor next to Hunt, the Dolphins would have a much easier time with the position change. His power and nastiness should lend him to be a great run blocker early on, especially on this new Miami Dolphins team.