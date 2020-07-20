Miami Dolphins ink 1st round pick Noah Igbinoghene leaving one
By Brian Miller
The third first-round player, Noah Igbinoghene, drafted by the Miami Dolphins has signed his contract leaving only one player unsigned.
According to reports, Igbinoghene has signed a four-year deal worth around $11 million with a $5.7 million signing bonus. The contract, like all rookie deals, include a 5th-year option for the 2024 season.
Drafted 30th overall in last April’s draft, the Auburn product posted a picture of himself signing the contract, thanking God, and saying time to get to work.
The cornerback is expected to challenge for a starting role as a nickel corner/slot corner this year. He played some WR in college and also has returned kicks. The Dolphins may try him as a returner to see how he does.
With Igbinoghene now signed, the Dolphins have only one remaining draft pick unsigned. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt has not yet reached a deal with the Dolphins. Miami has instructed their rookies to report to camp on Thursday so a deal is likely going to be made prior to that start date.
Hunt was drafted in the 2nd round only nine picks after Igbinoghene. The Dolphins are hoping that he will compete with Jesse Davis for a starting job on the offensive line. While contact at practices will be up in the air for most of early August, eventually players will have to get acclimated to foot ball’s physicality and that is when players like Hunt will have to shine the most.
Miami is in the second year of their rebuild but they wasted no time upgrading the offensive line, at least on paper.