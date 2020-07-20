ProFootballTalk releases pre-season rankings and Miami Dolphins are low
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to get much love in power rankings early this year.
When the 2020 NFL season starts, maybe the Miami Dolphins impress those around the league media circles when they start rolling out power rankings.
Miami Dolphins fans have become used to seeing their team ranked at or near the bottom of the media-generated power rankings but hopefully, things will start to change quickly once the season begins.
ProFootballTalk.com has released their pre-season power rankings and naturally, the Dolphins are low but is the 26th spot the right one? Maybe, maybe not.
The Chiefs at number one makes sense but I do find it funny that many are already starting the “dynasty” talk after Patrick Mahomes’ big contract extension.
While we don’t really care about the Chiefs or the Ravens, it is interesting that the Patriots come in 4th. Cam Newton must have raised them up a bit or they believe that the defense will carry the team.
To find the Dolphins, we have to skip over to the 2nd column and scan from the bottom up. Miami is almost listed in the middle of that column tucked in between the Lions and the Bears, oh my!
Miami is probably better than the Bears and I would put money down that the Dolphins are probably going to be better than the Jets as well. After all, the Jets can have Pro Bowl players at every position but Adam Gase would still screw it up.
In reality, we might want to get irritated but the Dolphins have done nothing more than spend money and draft picks to improve their roster and if there is one thing we know from the last decade of heartbreaks is that free agents don’t mean squat and draft picks fail more often than they succeed.
As much as everyone seems to like Brian Flores, he had a 5 win season in his first as a head coach. Might need to wait at least another year before we start complaining of positions in the power rankings. In this case, I think they got it right and I do think that Flores is a good coach so we should see them ascend this as the season goes on.