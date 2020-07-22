Robert Hunt signs as Miami Dolphins complete rookie deals
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their drafted rookies under contract when camp starts as they ink Robert Hunt.
Robert Hunt was the last Miami Dolphins 2020 draft pick to get under contract but it followed quickly after Noah Igbinoghene.
Hunt agreed to his contract with the Dolphins today and now the Dolphins have all of their draft picks under contract. The team is expected to bring in the rookie class and players who were in rehab tomorrow for the start of training camp. Veterans will follow next week.
Hunt, a second-round draft pick last April, will compete immediately for a starting job. The question is where will he play? Miami drafted Austin Jackson in round one and he is believed to be looking at the right tackle spot. On the left side, it might be Hunt and Julien Davenport fighting for the starting role.
This year will be interesting because we should see a transition from the left tackle strong side to the right tackle strong side as Miami prepares for Tua Tagovailoa who of course is left-handed. In this case, the right tackle needs to play more of the left tackle role to block Tagovailoa’s blindside.
Miami should enter camp looking to find that right tackle but it is not 100% known how they plan to shift players around. With an extended camp, we can expect Miami to use a variety of practice situations to find the right mix from left to right along the line.
Now that Hunt is under contract, the team can begin focusing on how they will get players up to speed and in football shape amid national health concerns.