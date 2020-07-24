2020 Miami Dolphins safety and special team predictions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2020 safety predictions are more about who plays safety than listed on the roster.
When the Miami Dolphins begin their 2020 season, who will play safety is going to be different than who is listed as a safety on the team’s official roster.
Prior to the start of camp, only four players are listed as safeties on the Dolphins official website. Those players are Adrian Colbert, Bobby McCain, Kavon Frazier, and Brandon Jones.
Brandon Jones is intriguing and should get plenty of reps during the 2020 season. The 3rd-round rookie may not have a lot of competition on the surface but we have to look at the cornerbacks who are likely to play safety.
The Dolphins “corner” and “safety” positions are getting more universally known simply as the defensive backs. Miami moved Bobby McCain to safety ahead of last season and he will stick there this year. In addition, Eric Rowe is listed as a corner but expects to see his playing time at safety again this year as well.
Predicting the final roster prior to the start of camp is tricky because we do not know who will be listed where once the season begins and the first depth charts are released but that too is the fun of doing a pre-camp prediction.
We are going to stick with what the roster says because it really is more about the 53 players that will make up the roster rather the positions themselves. In years past, the Dolphins have had coaches who seemed to concentrate on a specific number at each position, that is not the case with Brian Flores and Chris Grier who will stock players at one position and take from another because of versatility. Such as McCain and Rowe as it relates to safety.
Of the four players that currently are listed as safeties, only Bobby McCain and Brandon Jones will likely make the roster with Colbert and Frazier potentially added to the practice squad or brought back after final cuts. Of course, injury always plays a role as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
This year it is an easy prediction for the Dolphins special teams unit. While some players will make the roster because of how they perform on special teams, Jason Sanders and Matt Haack have no competition and kicker and punter and Blake Ferguson, the Dolphins rookie long-snapper likewise has no competition.
Barring poor practices, the Dolphins are not likely going to bring in competition for these players.
Total roster spots taken by safeties and special teams: Five total