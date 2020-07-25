Miami Dolphins can carry 90 players but they should consider 80

Full detail on roster size is here. Teams have two options.



• Option 1: Cut to 80 before vet report date.



• Option 2: Stay at 90, go split-squad until Aug. 16 (at which point all teams have to go to 80.)



Split-squad: Vets in one; rookies, first-year and rehab guys in other. https://t.co/PVSSRgfwfm