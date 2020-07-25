Predicting the Miami Dolphins defensive line and DE’s roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have gotten much better at the defensive end position but the defensive line lacks depth.
There should be little doubt that the Miami Dolphins are going to get a lot more production from the outside edge on defense but the tackles need to grow.
Christian Wilkins is expected to take a major step forward in 2020 and he and Davon Godchaux will be the backbone of the Dolphins defensive front. Godchaux is entering a contract season which could give him more incentive this year. Both are solid players but the depth at the position may come down to how well the defensive ends transition to the interior when needed.
Miami lists seven defensive tackles on their roster. Two we just mentioned. The others are undrafted rookie Benito Jones, Ray Lima, Zach Sieler, and NFL International program player Durval Queiroz Neto. Raekwon Davis, one of the Dolphins 11 2020 drarft picks is the final DT on the roster. For now.
Davis should see plenty of playing time this year as he will rotate with Godchaux and Wilkins throughout the season and from week to week. He will be the team’s primary back-up at the position. Those three are locks to make the roster. Unfortunately, none of the other defensive tackles will.
Of the remaining DT’s, Zach Sieler has the most experience, three seasons under his belt. He could be the addition to this group that Miami needs. His camp will be important.
At defensive end, the Miami Dolphins struggled all of last season but Miami got rid of Charles Harris, finally, and now look to make big gains this year statistically.
Miami has two rookies that they believe will make a quick impact on the defense. Curtis Weaver and Jason Strowbridge. Both have a lot of upside and potential. They will have plenty of veterans to learn from.
The addition of Shaq Lawson was a good one for the Dolphins. Lawson is still finding his way in the NFL but has a lot of talent and should do well in the Brian Flores system. The same can be said about Emmanuel Ogbah who has had a pretty good and underappreciated career thus far.
Miami has six players listed at DE and four were just mentioned. The Dolphins are likely going to carry five at the most and that last spot should go to Avery Moss.
Predictions:
Defensive line: Davis, Godchaux, Wilkins
Defensive end: Weaver, Strowbridge, Ogbah, Lawson, Moss
Total defense and special teams roster spots: 29 of 53