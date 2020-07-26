Miami Dolphins trade for Bears TE Adam Shaheen in low risk move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a low-risk move on Saturday trading for Adam Shaheen.
The tight end unit got a little deeper heading into training camp as the Miami Dolphins traded for Bears TE Adam Shaheen.
Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Shaheen has yet to become a tight end worthy of his draft position but make no mistake, the talent level and athleticism is there. Now the Dolphins need to cultivate those traits and get him ready for 2020.
Miami gave the Bears a 2021 6th round draft pick. A low risk move for a tight-end that could develop into a top option at the position as the number two across from Mike Gesicki.
In this three seasons, Shaheen has four touchdowns on 26 recptions. He has started 13 of 27 games over that time.
The Dolphins have a deep but mostly inexperienced tight end group. With Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Michael Roberts, Chris Myarick, and Bryce Sterk. It’s a crowded group and all of them are young. We will look at the TE roster a little later today when we do our roster predictions for that unit. Look for that to post at 10:00 am.
Tight ends tend to develop later at the NFL level. There is a lot of requirements for the position that include blocking, pass catching, the route running, stunts, and reads. This should be a good year for Shaheen if he can pick up the Dolphins offense.
Miami won’t have to worry about his contract for the future until after the season when his contract will expire but Miami will have the full season to evaluate their new team member.