Pre-camp Miami Dolphins predictions for a solid WR group
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide-receivers looked good last season but that leads to a rather boring competition this year.
Will there be another Preston Williams breaking out in training camp this year for the Miami Dolphins? That isn’t known but the Dolphins suddenly stout receiver group is pretty much set.
DeVante Parker showed up last year like a number one draft pick. Which is good because he was one. Fans were not so certain that he would make the roster last year but Parker banked on himself and showed all of the doubters that he is indeed, for real.
Parker is the highlight of this year’s wide receiver group. A big, physical receiver who has yet to reach his potential, which is scary. He will be the veteran leader in the locker room and on the field and will help the team transition from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa, eventually.
There is a lot of certainty with this year’s WR group. Parker, Preston Williams, and Jakeem Grant are all locks for the roster. Albert Wilson took a pay cut to stay with the Dolphins this year so it is very likely that he will remain on the squad as well. And he should.
The questions begin after the top four receivers. Isaiah Ford, and Allen Hurns will battle it out for what could possibly the fifth and final roster spot for a receiver. Camp will get interesting here and Ford needs to show up ready to go. He has floated since arriving in Miami and has been an on again off again practice squad member. He may not get another shot this year if can’t beat out Hurns.
The rest of the receivers are standing outside. Ricardo Louis and undrafted rookie Kirk Merritt are good options for the PS while Gary Jennings, Mack Hollins, and Matt Cole may not find room on the team.
Predictions: Parker, Williams, Grant, Wilson, and Hurns make the club.
Our totals now stand at 44.
NOTE: The Dolphins released Ricardo Louis on Sunday.