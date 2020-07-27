Miami Dolphins put three players on Covid IR, release one, and add one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have put three players on COVID IR, release one, and add one during a busy day.
Training camp has arrived for the Miami Dolphins but their first day has included an addition to the roster, a released player on the roster, and three players added to the NFL’s COVID IR list.
We will start with the addition of cornerback Javaris Davis. Davis, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dolphins were awarded him off waivers. Davis, a rookie will join a crowded secondary. He is a cousin of former Miami Dolphins CB Vontae Davis.
The Dolphins, only a day after making a trade for TE Adam Shaheen, Miami released TE Michael Roberts today. Miami still will have plenty of TEs for camp reps.
Finally, three players have been added to the COVID IR list. According to Adam Beasley of the MiamiHerald, CB Cordrea Tankersley, DT Benito Jones, and long snapper Blake Ferguson are heading to the IR.
Beasley points out that there is no word on whether or not any have tested positive or simply were around someone thus being exposed to the virus. Under NFL rules, those players will not be allowed to return to the team until medically cleared.
They will also not count as a member of the team’s roster during this period which could allow the Dolphins to hold a few more players under the 80/90 roster limit rules.
All three need time with the team and as many reps as they can get. Jones is an undrafted player that has some potential and as a defensive tackle, he would have a shot at getting practice squad consideration.
Ferguson is the team’s only long snapper and his designation could lead Miami to bring back Taybor Pepper who served in that role last year. Of course, Cordrea Tankersley is the one who needed the training camp the most. His career has been up and down but mostly down and injuries have not helped. He missed all of last season and hasn’t played since 2018, now, he will be behind the eight-ball once again.
The good news is, however, that the league is not allowing teams to really practice until the middle of August. It is possible that if nothing develops in the next 14 days, they will be back at practice.