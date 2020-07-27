Tua Tagovailoa is in the house as rookies report for Miami Dolphins camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have opened camp for rookies and Tua Tagovailoa is in the house!
Earlier this morning, the Miami Dolphins released a video announcing the arrival of rookies for the 2020 training camp, and Tua Tagovailoa is featured.
The video may be one of the first showing members of the Dolphins rookie draft class entering the building since the health crisis. Fans are chomping at the bits to see Tagovailoa put on his uniform for the first time and take the field. They will have to wait.
Most of the next few weeks will be classwork, walk-throughs, and testing followed by more testing. Pads won’t go on until the 17th of August at the earliest and that is fully contingent on the players’ health status.
So far, the pandemic hasn’t swayed fans from buying Tua Tagovailoa jerseys and products with his name on it. Miami fans have been desperate for something to cheer about and Tagovailoa represents that hope.
With his arrival today, the reality of him being drafted by the Dolphins is finally setting in and fans on social media have been quick to show off their purchases.
It isn’t all about Tua though. Miami will have all 11 rookies and their undrafted players arriving today ahead of the veterans who will report later this week. It marks a return to something a little more normal despite the fact nothing about this training camp season will be remotely normal.
Miami has been a hotbed for increased cases of the pandemic and the Miami Marlins have seen several players test positive recently that MLB canceled their game yesterday and will likely cancel more. The Marlins have 14 positive tests and the season has just started. The Marlins game was supposed to be the team’s home opener.
While fans will wait to see what happens with the virus, for now there is a reprieve as Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other drafted rookies are now in the facility and training will begin soon.