Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Julién Davenport
Julién Davenport is looking for a bounce-back season with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins acquired offensive tackle Julién Davenport as a throw-in in the Laremy Tunsil trade last September. He started the first game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. That was just over a week after getting to Miami. He was injured in that game and did not play again until November. Davenport started eight total games for the Dolphins in 2019.
Davenport was just an awful football player in 2019. There were times when he didn’t even look like he belonged on the same field as some of the guys he was blocking. It was painful to watch at times. The Dolphins felt compelled to start him because he was acquired in the blockbuster trade, but they were better off with J’Marcus Webb and Jesse Davis as their tackle combo.
Going into training camp, Davenport is settled in as the swing tackle. Austin Jackson is the likely starting left tackle. One of Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis will play right tackle. Barring any trades or signings, these are the offensive tackles. Should there be an injury, Miami is in trouble. Most NFL teams would not be comfortable having a player like Julién Davenport as their swing tackle.
Film review: Week 13 vs Eagles
How is this an NFL player? How is this a starting NFL left tackle? If the competition committee wanted real evidence against the Dolphins for tanking allegations, they should just turn on some Julién Davenport tape. The fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick led this offense to 37 points in this game with Davenport starting on his blindside is simply unbelievable. Play after play, Davenport gets absolutely wrecked. There are plays where he can’t even get his hands on a rusher. It’s like he doesn’t even look comfortable playing offensive tackle. He made some plays simply based on size and length alone, but he was for the most part an absolute turnstile.
Synopsis
It’s understandable why Flores would want to play Davenport last season. He’s 6’7”, 324 pounds and has some nice length and athleticism. Unfortunately, he’s just not a good football player. The Dolphins should absolutely be thinking about signing a swing tackle before the season starts. The NFL is expecting positive COVID-19 tests. If Austin Jackson or Robert Hunt cannot play, Julién Davenport is going to get one of these quarterbacks killed. Kelvin Beachum, who started at left tackle for the Jets in 2019, is still available.