By Kevin Hood
Versatility will be key in what happens with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.
For the 2020 NFL Season versatility has never been more important. The 2020 Miami Dolphins had a strategy for this uncertain season.
Versatility has always been a premium in the national football league. Every draft cycle, you hear it repeated over and over by coaches and scouts during interviews for what they are looking for. That sets the tone for aspiring players to learn multiple positions their body type could play at the next level to show they have the trait being looked for. Fast forward to 2020 with COVID-19, the main topic of the sports world. Can we play sports? Can we make it safe? With those answers still needing to be answered, the only thing the 32 NFL teams can do is implement safety guidelines and load up on players who can play when a starter gets a positive test or comes in contact with someone who has.
With the COVID-19 reserve list a tool for teams to cautiously move players in and out of the active roster to limit the need to play guys who may have come in contact with an infected person, what has the Miami Dolphins done to make sure someone on the roster can fill in for a player being temporarily placed on the COVID-19 reserve list?
With this article, I will highlight just how versatile this roster is for the 2020 NFL Season. The large number of players that have multiple positions experience or can play at multiple positions. Some have NFL Experience or at least earned starts in college.