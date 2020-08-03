Former Miami Dolphins Ja’Wuan James opting out of the 2020 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are looking pretty smart letting Ja’Wuan James go ahead of the 2019 season.
When the Miami Dolphins opted to not re-sign tackle Ja’Wuan James, it was considered a mistake but the mistake was made by the Broncos.
James, according to multiple reports is opting out of the 2020 season but that is not why letting James leave wasn’t a mistake. Miami could have easily signed the right tackle to an extension in the $50 million range that he received from the Broncos but we now see that may not have been a good decision.
James missed most of last season after dealing with an injury in his final year with Miami. He left via free agency and signed a huge contract with the Broncos. The Dolphins were supposed to receive a compensatory pick for James but he didn’t play enough snaps to warrant the league giving Miami a pick.
James has played a total of 65 snaps in three games for the Broncos since signing with them. That equates to a whopping $780K per snap so far. He will still have a few more years on his deal after he returns for the 2021 season.
If you have ever met James, he is a well-spoken nice kid and we wished him the best when he left Miami, we still do. It isn’t any fun watching a football player’s career start to nosedive because of injury. Given the fact he has been dealing with injuries, it is probably a good idea that he removes himself for this season and gets 100% healthy for the rest of his contract.
The loss of James for Denver will hurt but this very well could have been an issue that the Dolphins were having to deal with. Maybe the demons that have held the Dolphins down for the last decade are starting to be exorcised.