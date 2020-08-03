Miami Dolphins Jerome Baker off Covid list and add Malcolm Perry
By Brian Miller
Jerome Baker is back with the Miami Dolphins after a short stay on the COVID IR list but Malcolm Perry is now on it.
The Miami Dolphins have announced that Jerome Baker has been cleared to return to the field while placing rookie Malcolm Perry on the list.
Perry is not a real surprise here. He recently made a plasma donation according to reports and was one of the team members who had to deal with COVID during the off-season. Being on the list does not mean that a player has tested positive.
Perry is hoping to make the roster as a late-round draft utility player but he could have more influence on the offense during this rare season that could see players come and go all season as the virus continues into the fall. Perry is able to play receiver, running back, and if need be, quarterback.
The leader on defense, Baker was placed on the list a few days ago but has had two consecutive negative tests. Two are required to be cleared to return to practice. Now that he is back, Miami is almost at full strength on defense. Xavien Howard still remains on the PuP list as he recovers from injury last season.
Baker wasn’t too concerned about the placement and let his followers on Twitter know that he was expecting to be back sooner rather than later. It was sooner.
Miami had placed offensive lineman Ereck Flowers on the list earlier today and removed rookie long snapper, Blake Ferguson.