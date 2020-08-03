Preston Williams and Tua Tagovailoa cleared to practice for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Preston Williams will be practicing with the Miami Dolphins as he and Tua Tagovailoa are cleared medically.
While the Miami Dolphins are not going to go full pads and contact for a while, they will have Preston Williams and Tua Tagovaiola when they do.
Both Preston Williams and Tua Tagovailoa have been cleared by the Dolphins medical team, don’t laugh, and are available to practice. Today the team began conditioning work on the practice field and at one point the Miami Dolphins released a video of Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen, and Ryan Fitzpatrick running sprints. Any guess who won?
Many Miami Dolphins fans on social media have been quick to give the “who cares” if Tua was quicker replies citing an aging Fitzpatrick and, well, Josh Rosen. Regardless, the fact that Tagovailoa is less than a year removed from a nasty hip injury that probably cost him being the first overall pick in the draft, it is good to see him pushing himself on the field.
Tagovailoa may or may not play much this year as Fitzpatrick is likely the starter to lead off the season but the return of Preston Williams is just as important to this offense.
Williams is back in time to work with the offense and new OC Chan Gailey. The system will be new but the players are not expected to have many issues with learning it. Fitzpatrick knows it very well. Williams will also get reps with his quarterback or quarterbacks.
After a stellar start to the 2019 season that looked as though Williams was going to be a major steal as an undrafted free agent, he tore his ACL and missed the rest of the year. Now, he is healthy, running, and should be able to get back up to speed quickly.
Brian Flores is taking everything day to day with conditioning and classwork to make sure his team is well prepared and ready for the start of the season when it arrives. Having one of his top potential offensive weapons on the field and his star quarterback of the future not missing valuable time, things are working out well, for now.