Miami Dolphins have their first, Allen Hurns opts-out of the 2020 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were one of eight teams that had not had a player opt-out, they are not one of those teams anymore.
Allen Hurns is out for the 2020 season telling the Miami Dolphins he has decided to take the NFL’s option of not playing and opting-out for the year.
Hurns signed an extension last season and was set to count $2.8 million in cap space this year. With him now opting out, the Dolphins will get that 2.8 taken off the cap. Not that Miami really needed the cap space.
Hurns cited his family and a baby on the way as his reasons for taking the option to opt-out of the season. He announced it on Twitter.
Hurns will still be under contract next year as this will not count as against his contract. He will pick up in 2021 as if this was just an off-year. Brian Flores told the media that he was understanding of the decision and supported him.
With Hurns off the team this year, there will be an opportunity for other receivers to get more reps in camp and perhaps have a shot at making the roster.
Hurns began his career in Jacksonville where he played four seasons for the Jaguars before joining Dallas in 2018. He sustained a horrible leg injury and left Dallas ahead of the 2019 season when Miami signed him as a free agent.
In his one season with Miami, Hurns began to show a lot of progress late in the season. He finished his year with 32 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns. This year, Hurns was expected to play a role on the offense but his loss isn’t really that big right now.
Miami got Preston Williams back when he was cleared medically this week. The Dolphins have some young promising undrafted players, like Kirk Merritt, who could pick up the slack and gain that opportunity.
Of all the positions the Dolphins have, the WR unit is one where Miami could afford to lose a player to the opt-out. Now the question will be whether or not others follow now that the first domino has fallen.