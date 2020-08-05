Christian Wilkins is a Humble giant, trying to improve in his second year in Miami
By Kevin Hood
Christian Wilkins Said during his August 5th conference call “Well, I’m never a complete player, I’m never done working on my game, so there are always things you can improve on.” As a wise man once told me, there is nothing a self-aware man can not do. This second-year 1st round pick has made his path to improvement known, improving his technique and being honest with himself about what he needs to do to improve from a decent 2019 campaign.
Wilkins continued “The biggest thing for me is just working on hands, pad leverage and having good technique, really. That starts with your hands, eyes and feet, and like I said, playing with good pad leverage.” Marion Hobby must be happy that Wilkins has been listening.
With the improved edge setters and pass rushers, this 2020 Miami Dolphins team can expect big things from Wilkins playing alongside Davon Godchaux. Both men should see single coverage more often with the likes of Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah, and fellow Clemson Alum Shaq Lawson to name a few.
When asked about the additions made in the offseason Wilkins responded with “I think it’ll go hand-in-hand. They’ll help us a lot and we’ll help them a lot. We’ve just got to be on the same accord, have the same mindset and the biggest thing is just to do your job.”
If this unit can come together and Christian Wilkins can make good on his goal of improvement, the 2020 Miami Dolphins just might sniff the playoff playing in front of what many hope is a top 5 defensive backfield.