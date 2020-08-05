Miami Dolphins Matt Brieda thinks he and Jakeem Grant will race soon
By Kevin Hood
Matt Brieda, the Miami Dolphins newest running back thinks that a race between he and Jakeem Grant might be happening soon!
Earlier today, Matt Brieda spoke with the media via a virtual conference call and he said that he and Grant may be squaring off in the near future.
Matt Brieda: I think me and Jakeem will eventually race. Is a competition brewing on the 2020 Miami Dolphins Roster? NextGen stats fastest player for 2018 and 2019; Matt Breida has won a tangible crown. But something much sweeter may be his toughest challenge yet.
With the large number of players known to leave a straight line of the destroyed field behind them, this Miami Dolphins team might have some of the fastest men in the National Football League. As Omar Kelley Pointed out during the August 5th Interview available to the media via Zoom, “The Next Gen Stats are cool and everything, but that’s with the ball in the hand.”
So who would be the challengers?
Jakeem Grant flashes into most people’s minds as fast as a cheetah running after lunch. The 5’6” Grant is well known for stretching out defenses, having clocked a 4.1 by a saints scout during the 2016 pre-draft process.
The lesser-known speedster is backfield running mate Kallen Ballage. This 220lbs bruiser has amazed many with his blistering speed during his pre-draft process. Clocking a 4.46 40-yard dash during his combine.
Next is another receiver Kirk Merritt. This Undrafted Free agent was clocked at 4.33 in his 40-yard dash during his virtual pro day.
All players could be the winner of the coveted crown. Fastest 2020 Miami Dolphins, and in turn just might be the fastest player in the National Football League. Who knows if we will ever get the chance to see the race, but if we do; I have $20 on Breida.