Jordan Howard is taking a relaxed approach as camp starts
By Kevin Hood
Jordan Howard is taking a relaxed approach as camp starts.
During a conference call, August 5th Jordan Howard was made available to the media. Howard, who was visibly calm and relaxed is not worried about who plays what role to start camp citing Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey’s ability to put his players in the best position—adjusting his scheme to fit the available player’s strengths.
Howard is 3rd in the league in rushing yard since 2016, but this power rusher has felt overlooked. When asked, Howard responded, “Yeah, I’ve definitely felt overlooked. When I was racking up a lot of those yards, I was on a losing team, so people didn’t really pay attention to that. I don’t really blame them; but yeah, I definitely feel like I’m overlooked.”
The calm Miami running back also when asked if he sees this upcoming season in Miami as an opportunity to change being overlooked Howard answered, “I’m not really worried about proving people wrong or trying to be not overlooked anymore. I kind of use that to my advantage – being an underdog and stuff like that – but I’m not really trying to change that narrative.”
This calm and relaxed mental approach may be a direct payoff of Miami’s 5th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. When asked about his rookie quarterback, Howard mentioned, “Tua (Tagovailoa), he’s definitely a people person as well. Just a chill guy. I guess being from Hawaii, he just hangs loose.” This tranquil mentality may lead to Miami’s players stressing less and working more. With this shortened offseason just getting started, we will have to wait and see. However, I, for one, can appreciate the mindset moving forward.