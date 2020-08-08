Miami Dolphins fans should keep calm over the Covid list for now
By Kevin Hood
Miami Dolphins fans should keep calm over the Covid list for now.
Miami Dolphins fans have been on an emotional journey for the start of training camp. Players have been on the COVID-19 Reserve list, and panic sets in, then the very next day, a parade is thrown internally when a crucial starter or hopeful rookie is removed. This cycle has repeated endlessly over the last few days. With this intense mood swings have led many Phans to wonder what other turns are ahead.
The most noticeable COVID-19 reserve day was August 6th with the addition of Raekwon Davis, Benito Jones, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley, Shaq Lawson, and Kirk Merritt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Fast forward to the 7th, and already Brandon Jones, Davon Godchaux, and Shaw Lawson have been removed.
It is important to remember why this list exists, and it is not a death sentence. Below, the Miami Dolphins did an excellent job of explaining the COVID-19 Reserve list. These players are placed on the list as a precaution and to ensure no needless spread to unaffected players and coaches.
When players are on the list, it does not in any way mean they have the virus. However, they may have come in contact with someone who has.
So keep an eye on the list, sure. Nevertheless, do not treat it as if the player has a torn ACL. Also, remember after the players are recovered and no longer a threat to spread the virus, they can and probably will be back. I have contracted and recovered without issues from COVID-19. So let us all KCOCL and Phins up.