Miami Dolphins should sign former Jet Quincy Enunwa
The Miami Dolphins need help in the slot and Quincy Enunwa could be that help.
After the opt-outs of both Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson, the Miami Dolphins have a massive hole in the slot. Hurns was a “big slot” type of player, who brought blocking and excellent hands. Wilson was a dynamic after the catch receiver, always giving the Dolphins extra yards with the ball in his hands.
There is a player currently unemployed who brings some of both their strengths packed into one player: Quincy Enunwa, formerly of the division rival New York Jets. Yes, Enunwa has been plagued by injuries in his career, but his production when healthy is exactly what this offense needs.
Enunwa is a rare type of player. At 6’2”, 225 pounds, he is a bullying type of physical receiver. After the catch, he is almost impossible to bring down. He is essentially a running back, in a tight end’s body, who plays wide receiver. He works primarily out of the slot, allowing Jakeem Grant to play fewer snaps in the middle of the field, where he is more likely to get injured.
Enunwa turned 28 in May, meaning he would be the third oldest player on the roster, and the oldest in the wide receiver room. The roster could use some more veteran leadership, especially in the absolutely wild year that is 2020. The Dolphins could also use another leader in the locker room. Enunwa has been a captain with New York previously.
Schematically, he fits in many ways. Firstly, he is excellent after the catch. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa thrived with receivers who make plays with the ball in their hands. With DeVante Parker as the primary receivers in this offense, there is little RAC ability. Those two are high point, physical receivers. Secondly, he has played in the Chan Gailey system before. Their careers overlap with the New York Jets during Ryan Fitzpatrick’s magical 2015 season. Having another person in the building who understands the offense would be a big help for the young core of the team.
The Dolphins are experimenting different ways to address the sudden loss of production in the slot. Miami has made contact with both Chester Rogers and Ricardo Louis for workouts. The Dolphins have also asked seventh-round pick and former Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry to learn the slot position. They see flashes of Patriots’ star Julian Edelman in his athletic profile. However, of all of these options, Enunwa is the best and most intriguing player. Miami should be on the phone.