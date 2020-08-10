Miami Dolphins signing Chester Rogers is a training camp move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted to pass on several receivers in favor of Chester Rogers but he is a camp body and likely nothing more.
When the Miami Dolphins pair down their roster at the end of August, Chester Rogers is not likely going to take a 5th receiver spot.
Miami needs to make a move a receiver after losing Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson, Jr. who opted out of the 2020 season. With players like Quincy Enunwa, Demaryius Thomas, and Taylor Gabriel on the free-agent list, it was ultimately Rogers that got the nod.
Many fans were less than thrilled with the move but this is a signing that has training camp body written all over it. Rogers is o.k. at best and his years with the Colts have not produced the numbers that they should have.
Rogers joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016 making 2020 his 5th season in the NFL. He has started 22 games in the 53 games he has played in. He has 1,221 yards total on 111 receptions. His 11 yards per reception average is good but this doesn’t mean we will see him this season. More likely, he will be someone the team keeps contact with in case they need him later in the year.
The addition of Rogers isn’t really a big deal right now. The competitions will still come down to the bottom of the unit where Kirk Merritt, Isaiah Ford, and others will battle for a roster spot. Unlike the others mentioned above, Rogers was probably a lot cheaper. Details of the deal are not yet known. He was signed over the weekend.