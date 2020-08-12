Five Miami Dolphins who retired at the right time in their career
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have had some great players in their times but nothing beats retiring at the right time.
Throughout the NFL and even for the Miami Dolphins, it is easy to try and keep plugging away before realizing it was time to quit.
Some players in the NFL and all sports tend to hang on a little too long and when they do, their legacies are often hit with poor play late in their career. They lose a step or their throwing arm can’t get the ball down the field.
We saw this with Chad Pennington who probably should have hung up the cleats in 2008 instead of trying to grind out one more season with the Dolphins. Ricky Williams probably should have hung his cleats up instead of trying to push one more year with the Ravens.
For some players however, they find that moment of clarity when they realize they could physically continue to play but they may not mentally be ready to move forward for another year. At some point, playing for money is also no longer a motivation.
Miami Dolphins fans are waiting and some are wanting the Dolphins to re-sign Cameron Wake but he too may have played one year too many. Here are five former Miami Dolphins that left at the right time and a few that should have left earlier.