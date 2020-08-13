Miami Dolphins release and sign players as roster churns again
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins continue to churn the bottom of their roster with more additions and subtractions.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Miami Dolphins made several moves that once again turn over the bottom of the team’s roster.
Miami added two players in the last two days one of them claimed off waivers from the Steelers. Miami also added Xavien Howard to the COVID list. Howard is still recovering from surgery last year.
Here are the moves that Miami has made.
Breon Borders – CB
Borders has played in the NFL since 2017 when he was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent. He played for Jacksonville in 2018 and spent part of 2019 with both the Jaguars and the Redskins. He was signed by the Steelers this off-season and was waived earlier in the week.
In his career, he has one start in 13 games.
Deatrick Nichols – CB
Nichols played the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals appearing in two games. He missed all of the 2019 season and was with the Saints until earlier this week when he was released. He has one tackle in his career.
Nate Wieting – TE
Miami was awarded Wieting off waivers from Cleveland they announced on Monday. He was a player that the Dolphins had some interest in prior to April’s draft. The Iowa product was a four-letterman.
Brandin Bryant – DL
Another former Cleveland Browns player, Bryant joins the Dolphins to compete for a role as a depth member on the defensive line.
Players waived
Steven Parker – Safety
Parker played one season with the Dolphins, last year and appeared in 14 games starting two. He made the highlight real with two acrobatic circus interceptions. Despite this, the Dolphins apparently feel he won’t make the roster this year.
Bryce Sterk – TE
Sterk was a defensive end that the Dolphins had hoped they could convert to a tight end but that experiment ended with his release. The Dolphins signed a tight end earlier this week.