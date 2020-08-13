Miami Dolphins training camp is about to get real as they enter next phase
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are entering the next phase of their training camp sessions.
When the Miami Dolphins hit the practice field on Friday, they will have helmets and shells as they ramp up practice ahead of next week’s contact.
Yes, you read that right! The Miami Dolphins will be moving from conditioning and classroom work only to contact on August 17th, next week but first they will move to wear more than just helmets.
The NFL has mandated through an agreement with the NFLPA that teams phase in their contact and without pre-season games, those practice sessions will be the most important of the off-season.
Miami has several competitions but the biggest ones might just be along the offensive line where a lot of off-season changes took place. Miami has three drafted rookies, a free agent left guard, a returning third-round draft pick, an undrafted rookie from 2019, and a returning veteran, all competing for what will be five starting jobs.
No one has a lock on the line and that will make for an interesting camp when practices become contact.
Aside from the offensive line, fans are wanting more of Tua Tagovailoa who will finally throw the ball in team on team drills. So far, the Dolphins have only released short video clips of their top quarterback and fans want to see more. Surprisingly, the Dolphins have not obliged. So far the clip below is about we have.
Tagovailoa is cleared to practice but it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins work him once contact begins, we do know that contact with any QB is off-limits, Tagovailoa may just have an army in front of him.