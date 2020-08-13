Tua Tagovailoa FOX documentary trailer highlights a road to the NFL
By Brian Miller
Fox Sports will run a Tua Tagovailoa documentary about his journey to the NFL.
This September 6th, Fox Sports will release their Tua Tagovailoa documentary that highlights more than just the quarterbacks on-field talent.
In a way, as a Miami Dolphins fan, you have to be excited about the upcoming documentary. It is pretty exciting when you know that the QB is “your” quarterback but at the same time, you have to wonder if this is something that could have waited a few years.
Admittedly, I am or was a Joe Burrow fan but it is very hard not like Tagovailoa. He has athleticism and he has the leadership qualities you want on the field. Off the field, it is even easier to like him.
He comes from rich family tradition and has the family values the most in this world need to find. He is humble and he is devoted to his faith, but at the same time, Tua hasn’t done anything at the next level which is why the documentary will focus on his rise from a child to a college superstar.
Watching the video doesn’t get you jacked up with excitement but it does make you want to learn more about him and yet, at the same time, it makes you wonder why a documentary is being made at all. Then you realize you are a Miami Dolphins fan and suddenly, you don’t care why they did one.
Tagovailoa is the future of the franchise and Brian Flores and Chris Grier have hung their careers on him is exactly that. Getting to know the man that will see under a helmet is a rare opportunity this early in a player’s career. Like you, I can’t wait.