Tua Tagovailoa calls things different, but it’s all about to change
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media on Thursday and while he says it’s different now, it’s going to change.
The Miami Dolphins will start their ‘real’ training camp on Monday when the team will begin actual practice fieldwork and contact will soon follow and Tua Tagovailoa is going to see reality.
When asked how he was doing, how he was feeling, Tagovailoa said he was doing good and also said that it is “definitely a little different leaning curve that it was at Alabama”. He then said, “There’s not much time that we get on the field whereas we spend a lot more time watching “film”. Quotes courtesy of the Miami Dolphins.
Well, I hope he paid attention to that film because he is going to put it into action next week.
Tagovailoa is going to see a lot more fieldwork in the coming week and less time in the film room but he isn’t going to have less film work to do, he will just have to find the time to do it.
This is where rookies are going to see something different this year. In normal seasons, there are mini-camps and OTA sessions, and then camp ramps up in late July and now we are watching them prep for pre-season games. Not this year.
The Dolphins and other teams around the NFL will now be hitting for the first time. Contact practices will be rigorous but also strictly monitored. For the 11 rookies that Miami drafted, the change in practice may be what they need but also maybe bit more of a shock.
Guys like Tua and the other rookies are not going to have a problem transitioning but they will get more work on the practice field and that is important to the team’s development, and for guys like Tua.