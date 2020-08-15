Breaking down the Miami Dolphins roster ahead of Monday’s camp start
By Brian Miller
Breaking down the Miami Dolphins roster by experience ahead of Monday’s camp start shows just how young the team is.
On Monday, the Miami Dolphins will officially begin “real” training camp that will include all the normality of camp sessions while still being diligent with the health crisis.
No matter, once they take the field, the football business will be at the front.
Miami is a young football team and because of that, there aren’t many players who have a lot of years of service. We all know that Ryan Fitzpatrick is hitting number 16 but the drop off from there is considerable, that is not surprising in the least.
We can keep Fitzpatrick in his own group because frankly, there aren’t many NFL players in the league with 16 years under their belt.
Looking at the makeup of the team by age first, we find that after the Fitzpatrick drop, we have the following player with seven seasons under his NFL belt. That is Kyle Van Noy. Here is how the age breakdown shakes out after those two.
- Six seasons – four players
- Five seasons – 11 players
- Four seasons – was a musical group and a hotel
- Four seasons – Did you get the joke above? Miami has 10 players
- Three seasons – 11 players
- Two seasons – 18 players
- One season – 4 players
- Rookies – 21 players
Clearly Miami has made a point to get younger and that should play off a year or two from now when they gain the experience they currently lack. 54 players on the roster have three or fewer seasons in the NFL. That is incredible and the 21 rookies on the field is pretty good too.
It will be interesting to see how the roster shakes up when the camp progresses and cuts are made.