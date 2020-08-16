Releasing safety Adrian Colbert is a surprise by the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Adrian Colbert doesn’t look as though he will be working with the Miami Dolphins on Monday as he is expected to be released.
On Monday, the pads come on for the first time this year but the Miami Dolphins apparently don’t need Adrian Colbert.
According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, via Twitter, the Dolphins are expected to release Colbert but the reasons are not quite known. Colbert played well enough for the Dolphins in his short stay after being signed to replace the injured Bobby McCain. Now, he is a free agent.
In his five starts and six games last season, the free safety had two passes were broken up and 22 tackles. Miami made some claims again through the waiver wire and may not like the fact that Colbert isn’t a great special teams player. Miami likes their players to have multiple roles.
The Dolphins announced last night that they were awarded safety Jeremiah Dinson off waivers from the Lions. They placed recently acquired Brandin Bryant on the reserve/COVID list. They also removed Ereck Flowers from the list as well.
Miami seems to be high on Dinson who will get a shot to make the roster or at least an impression should they need to call him during the season. Dinson, a former Auburn safety, led the team in 88 tackles in 2019. He played with Miami Dolphins rookie Noah Igbinoghene at the school and was a three-year starter for Auburn.
Dinson also is a Miami native which helps as well. Another local kid getting a chance to impress his hometown team.
Miami will hit the pads tomorrow morning when they take their first practice in what they are calling “real” training camp.