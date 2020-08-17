Finding the right Miami Dolphins offensive line make-up will be key
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offensive line has to have the right make-up of players to succeed.
Brian Flores knows that the Miami Dolphins offensive line needs to improve, now they need to get the right players in place.
Who will be the starting left tackle, right tackle, right guard, and left guard is a question that even Brian Flores can’t answer just yet. After one day of padded practice, there are still questions about who will play where and who will start.
Ereck Flowers is back with the team after a short stay on the COVID list and he is expected to be the starting left guard in 2020. That would mean last year’s starter, Michael Dieter will not be in that role. On the right side of the line, there is no definite starting tackle or guard and while we believe that Austin Jackson, Miami’s first-round rookie will anchor the left side, it will be the right side that is more important once Tua Tagovailoa starts.
Flores was asked about his lineman today after that first contact practice and he admits there is still a lot of work to be done and more importantly, chemistry.
"We’ve got a few of the young guys as well. Look, there’s a lot of chemistry that has to be built there. I think that’s coming along. It could be better. – Brian Flores via Miami Dolphins released post-practice media transcript."
Chemistry is the absolute key to success and finding good chemistry means finding the right players to fill the right positions. Flores went on to say that the Dolphins will be trying a few “combinations on the o-line”
Miami has 14 padded practices this year and today was the first one. Flores pointed out that those types of practices is when they will figure it out and see how it shakes up.
Miami’s offensive line was very porous last year and that is a big reason they overhauled a lot of it this year.