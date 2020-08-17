Tua Tagovailoa has average day as Miami Dolphins return to camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may very well have a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, but not yet.
With the Miami Dolphins returning to contact practices, all eyes are on rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and today, was another day.
Miami Dolphins fans have called him the “Left Arm of God”, some have said he is the “can’t miss prospect” of a generation. Some have gone so far as to say that Tua is simply the best ever. Today at practice, he was o.k.
According to reports that have come out of Miami from the media who were attending today’s first official “training camp practice”, Tua threw good footballs but he worked with depth players not likely to make the roster and wasn’t put into a position where he was seeing pressure, or the receivers seeing coverage.
This isn’t Tua’s fault nor is it a knock, it’s the first day of practice with pads and naturally, the Dolphins are going to take their time with him. Lining him today at any point is a win for a QB coming off a major injury less than a calendar year ago.
Miami invested their future in Tagovailoa and they will need to be a little careful with him out of the gate but he is healthy and that is the start.
For what it’s worth, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that all of the QB’s had average work today with most of the focus being on the running game and handing off the ball. As he said, the passing game will come, probably sooner rather than later.