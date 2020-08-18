Miami Dolphins silenced Patriots fans in finale and it’ll stay that way
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not face a Patriot crowd noise problem in 2020.
When the Miami Dolphins open their season in New England, they will do so without a Patriot crowd to boo them.
Last year the Miami Dolphins silenced the raucous Patriots fanbase when they beat New England and kept them from the second-seed in the playoffs. A week later, the Ryan Tannehill led Tennessee Titans booted them out of the playoffs.
The Massachusetts government today announced that the Boston Red Sox would have no fans in attendance through September. A short time ago, the Patriots announced that there will be no fans in attendance throughout the month as well.
The Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins in week one and will only face one other team in September at home. They play the Raiders in Foxboro on the last weekend of September.
The Dolphins have not made any announcements regarding their attendance plans but several teams including most recently the Titans are going to go without fans in the stands for the 2020 season.
Not having to face the New England crowd will be good for the Dolphins but let’s be realistic here, Patriots fans are some of the worst in the league but not like the New York Jets who will also not have crowds at their games but that is probably in an effort to spare them another Adam Gase season.
The Dolphins will probably announce their decisions in the coming weeks and I would expect them to take a similar approach to the Patriots. It would make more sense to take a month to month approach with this as opposed to canceling fans for the season.