Way too early Miami Dolphins 2021 mock draft as camp begins
Training camp has started so why not roll out an incredibly early but fun Miami Dolphins 2021 mock draft!
With so much uncertainty surrounding the NCAA season, a Miami Dolphins 2021 mock draft is a fun exercise in “what-if’s”.
It looks like the Miami Dolphins won’t have nearly as many holes to fill in the 2021 NFL Draft.
With training camp finally upon us, the major free agent moves are done and the Miami Dolphins roster is mostly set. As such, it’s never too early to look at where the Dolphins could improve in next year’s draft. (Okay, maybe it is a little too early but the football news cycle is a little slow so let’s have some fun, shall we?)
For the purposes of this mock draft, let’s assume that nothing changes in college football. The Big 12, ACC, and SEC will play this fall while the Big 10 and Pac 12 will not. The draft positions of the Dolphins picks (including the two picks acquired from Houston) are based on the Las Vegas Super Bowl odds at this moment.
While many believe that the Dolphins will exceed their 6-win Vegas prediction (5th worst in the NFL), it’s possible the Dolphins could be picking this high. They have a new offensive and defensive coordinator and possibly half the roster will be players that weren’t on the roster last season. It will take time for the team to ‘gel’ considering they have had zero offseason practice time.
As for Houston, they have more stability on the coaching staff and player turnover than the Dolphins but trading DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona will hurt that offense. Vegas agrees and the Texans are projected to win 7.5 games; which would land them between picks 9-13. For sake of argument, they have been slotted in the middle at pick 11.