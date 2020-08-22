Focus on football should be different for Miami Dolphins players and NFL
By Brian Miller
This year, there will be a major shift in focus for Miami Dolphins players and NFL players.
Traditionally, the Miami Dolphins would arrive for their away games two days in advance, but this year, it may be the day before.
This is not a traditional football year and the focus of players will be incredibly different because distractions may not be around them all season long.
Let’s run through a typical home game situation for the Miami Dolphins. The players arrive at the team hotel on Saturday night for position unit meetings, team meetings, dinner, and we all know that it keeps the players focused. There is more though, there are fans who greet them as they come out of the meeting room and banquet halls.
Fans will often stand around waiting for that autograph and for the most part, the players tend to interact. I remember one year I was surprised to find myself in an elevator with Vontae Davis. His hands full I got him to his floor and got his keycard to open the door. None of that in 2020.
Away from their home city of Miami, there will be no nights on in a new city. No, food delivery from a local restaurant. No site-seeing when there is a quick moment to relax. Now, it’s all focused on the game ahead.
There will be no fans in many stadiums this year and where fans will be allowed there will be a largely reduced capacity. There will be no cheerleaders on the sidelines, no reporters, no fans who paid a premium to stand behind a wall on the field, and maybe no emcee calling over the loudspeakers.
Motivation will different this year but so will focus. With all the changes this season is going to be an interesting one but on the bright side, there appears to be a season ahead to look forward to.