Ryan Fitzpatrick is back at Miami Dolphins practice and the sky didn’t fall
By Brian Miller
The sky is not falling folks, Ryan Fitzpatrick is back at practice with the Miami Dolphins.
Today, Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to be back at practice after missing, wait for it, one day of Miami Dolphins training camp on Friday.
So why was Fitzpatrick not at practice? Well, we will look at five possibilities that could be the reason, the good news is that he returned today and everyone can breathe a little easier. The return of Fitzpatrick means we can put to rest the Josh Rosen is going to start the season stuff to bed.
Fitzpatrick is the best quarterback Miami has on the roster right now. Tua Tagovailoa will most assuredly see his time increase on the practice field and even though he has had two below average practices, he will get it together and eventually jump ahead of Rosen.
So what shook the Dolphins fanbase on Friday when Fitzpatrick was gone for “personal” reasons? Well you would probably have to ask the fans who felt as though everything was about to collapse because Fitzpatrick wasn’t there. I mean it did give me two articles to write yesterday and this one today.
The important thing is that Fitzpatrick is back on the field. Of course, this does not mean there may not still be a problem that he has to deal with, it simply not be as much of a concern or something that he feels he can handle after practices.
Fitzpatrick is important to this team in more ways that simply starting games. He is a mentor to Tagovailoa and that is more valuable than winning a couple of football games as a placeholder until Tua is ready.