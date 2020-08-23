The Miami Dolphins may finally have an offensive line worth talking about
By Brian Miller
Could the Miami Dolphins finally have an offensive line to be proud of? Maybe, just maybe.
The Miami Dolphins made the offensive line a focus of this off-season and fans are hoping it pans out. So far, it might just be what they hoped for.
Ereck Flowers joined the Dolphins as a free agent and Ted Karras wasn’t far behind but the real overhaul came in April when the Miami Dolphins made the line a draft priority.
According to a couple of local media guys, the Dolphins offensive line could be really good.
Armando Salguero said that this offensive line is surprising him and he singled out Solomon Kindley as being the “most impressive rookie in camp”. Those are bold words.
He also names Austin Jackson who many believe will be the left tackle moving forward. The first-round pick came into this season with some minor question marks but if he can be successful and Kindley can be a starter from the start, this offensive line has a lot of growth ahead of them.
Add into this entire mix, Robert Hunt who has had a couple of up and down moments and some false starts in practice and then returning Michael Dieter who is showing so improvements and of course Jesse Davis and suddenly the Dolphins are looking to have real competition all across the line. We also can’t discount last year’s undrafted guard Shaq Calhoun.
Players get better when they have real competition and so far they have plenty of it. Now they have to put it all together, find out who will play where and then get the consistency built. The offensive line is not easy and while there have been some 11 on 11 struggles, there will be hiccups along the way, they are improving as a unit.