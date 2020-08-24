Hot report: Miami Dolphins to have fans in the stands to open season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have fans at Hard Rock Stadium when the season begins next month.
When the NFL season kicks off for the Miami Dolphins on September 13th, there will be fans allowed into the stadium to watch.
The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium have announced that both the Dolphins and the Hurricanes will open the season with a 13,000 capacity limit to start the season. The Dolphins will be the only team in the AFC East that will have fans in attendance at the start of the year.
This is not something that is sitting well with at least one AFC East coach. Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills thinks it is ridiculous that some teams will have fans and others will not.
"“I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that — inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums,” – McDermott to media outlets."
Only a few teams have made the decision to allow fans at this point and some teams have opted to not open the season with fans including all three AFC East teams.
While Miami will have fans in attendance, these fans will not be allowed to use paper tickets, can not make purchases with cash, must wear masks the entire time provided they are not eating or drinking and will maintain social distancing at all times.
Lastly, no tailgating will be permitted in the parking lot outside of Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins home opener will be in week two against the Bills on the 20th. The University of Miami will open HRS on the 10th against UAB.
Fans will not be able to buy tickets for the game just yet however, season ticket holders will be given the first chance to buy tickets and there is a report by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, it is behind a paywall, that the Dolphins have given those holders until Monday to decide if they are going to accept the tickets.
It was reported previously that the Dolphins are telling any ticket holders that game tickets can not be sold to unknown people due to the blocking of seats for group numbers.