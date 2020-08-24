Miami Dolphins cut 5th round pick Curtis Weaver in a surprise move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with one of their draft picks, Curtis Weaver.
Drafted in the 5th round, Curtis Weaver was called a steal by many draftniks but now he is a former Miami Dolphins after being released today.
Miami released the defensive end with an injury designation but it would be surprising to see him clear waivers. The Boise State product came into the league with some performance consistency issues but overall, many believed that getting him in the 5th round was fortuitous for the Dolphins.
Weaver will now go to waivers and Miami could bring him back when he is healthy. Miami does not release medical information so we will have to wait for his camp to release that information to the media.
Miami had 11 draft picks after the draft had concluded in April, Weaver is only the second draft pick to be released from either of Brian Flores’ and Chris Grier’s drafts.
What makes this more surprising is the fact that the Dolphins are thin at defensive end. They lost Kyle Van Noy to an unspecified injury today and brought back DE Trent Harris who was with Miami previously.
Fans will start to wonder if maybe Yannick Ngakoue could be a target for the Dolphins in a trade with Jacksonville with the hopes of filling out the defensive end position. It would be an uncharacteristic move if they did.
With Curtis Weaver now gone the Miami Dolphins defensive end unit looks thin.
Miami will rely on Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah, and rookies Jason Strowbridge and Tyshun Render.
NOTE: Adam Beasley tweeted earlier that Weaver’s injury could have been serious enough to miss the season.