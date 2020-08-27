Breaking: Late trade sends Kalen Ballage to New York Jets
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets have made a trade that sends Kalen Ballage to New York.
On Wednesday night, the reports of Kalen Ballage were all over the internet from amateur bloggers to mainstream media, now, it seems it will be a trade.
The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have apparently worked out a rare inter-division trade for the running back who will now reunite with Adam Gase. The last-minute deal is reportedly for a conditional late-round draft pick.
The pick will more than likely be contingent on Ballage making the Jets roster. It is a win for the Dolphins who were going to release him, now they at least get something in return. It is also a win for the Jets who will get a running back they don’t have to claim off waivers or try to lure if Ballage were to clear and become a free agent.
Ballage was not able to do much behind Miami’s makeshift offensive line and a year earlier he wasn’t seen as a long-term answer either despite showing some flashes in Gase’s offense.
Miami fans were surprised that Ballage was going to be released but only surprised of the timing. Many figured he would struggle to make the Dolphins final 53 given his performance last year and the off-season moves that brought Jordan Howard to Miami in free agency and the trade made for Matt Breida.
The Dolphins claimed a running back off waivers from the 49’ers. Salvon Ahmed. He will stand as a camp body as Miami deals with some minor injuries.