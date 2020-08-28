See where the Miami Dolphins land in our first 2020 NFL power rankings
The Miami Dolphins do not appear at the bottom of our 2020 NFL power rankings.
Last year was not a good one for the Miami Dolphins and this year’s 2020 NFL power rankings, training camp edition, finds them creeping up the boards.
It’s been an unprecedented, and tumultuous, offseason this year. Trying to figure out who will be successful in 2020 is harder than any year in memory. With the regular season just over two weeks away, let’s look at how the teams stack up heading into the regular season.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The defending Super Bowl Champions should always remain at the top of a league’s power rankings; barring a major team development.
The league inexplicably passing over offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy means the Chiefs return their head coach and both coordinators from last year.
As for the roster, at last, check QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill didn’t opt-out of the season because of Covid-19. Losing guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif may hurt a little while first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be an upgrade from Damien Williams.
Until teams show they can slow down the high-powered Chiefs offense, they remain the team to beat again in 2020.
2. Baltimore Ravens
Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has come up short/small in the postseason in back-to-back seasons but the Ravens return most of their starters from their 14-2 team from last year.
If the additions of defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers can fill what was a leaky run defense last season then there’s nor reason to believe Baltimore can’t contend with the Chiefs to represent the AFC in Tampa next February.
3. San Francisco 49ers
Do the 49ers deserve to be ranked ahead of Baltimore heading into the season? That depends on how you feel about their offseason moves.
Acquiring tackle Trent Williams from Washington was a good move considering Joe Staley’s retirement but Williams is 32 years old and hasn’t played in the league since 2018. Can he return to his previous Pro Bowl form?
Rookie defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw is a downgrade from DeForest Buckner; no matter how talented the rookie may be.
4. New Orleans Saints
The Saints retain almost all their coaches and players from a team that finished last season 13-3. Quarterback Drew Brees will eventually “get old” but at 41 years old, Brees threw 27 touchdowns versus only 4 interceptions so not betting on a major dropoff this year.