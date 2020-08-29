Something seems wrong with Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins expect to start Ryan Fitzpatrick in two weeks but there seems to be something going on.
When Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the field, the guys around step up their game, he is the offensive leader but he has to be out there.
UPDATE: According to reports, Ryan Fitzpatrick lost his mother today. The news is sad and we wish his family well. To speculate on what the issue may have been was not something we wanted to do but felt the need given the unknown.
Today, the Miami Dolphins are at Hard Rock Stadium for what is being called a scrimmage but it appears that Fitzpatrick will not be with them. Several local media guys have reported that Fitzpatrick left the field “distraught” and being talked to by Brian Flores.
Last week Fitzpatrick left the team for “personal” reasons but returned a day later. Could the two be connected? It’s not something we will know about any time soon if it is and we shouldn’t be presumptive.
This could simply be a case of Fitzpatrick being told he wasn’t practicing today and we know that Fitzpatrick is always wanting to compete. It is a situation worth monitoring for the time being. The Tweet that Armando Salguero had put up regarding him leaving the field was apparently taken down according to ProFootballTalk.com.
Another player that has been in street clothes this week is DeVante Parker. Parker led the team in yards last year and put up a Pro Bowl caliber season despite being snubbed for it. Parker has not practiced the last two days and while he has been at practice, he has been in regular clothes.
This has some on Twitter wondering if something is going on here as well. If he were injured, he would likely be in a helmet and doing rehab work. He signed a four-year extension last year so money isn’t going to be the issue.
While veterans are often given days off, they usually don’t get two in a row. Another situation to monitor it seems.
UPDATE: According to those in attendance and witnessed the Fitzpatrick situation, Brian Flores had his arm around him and walked him to the locker room. It appears that this is a personal situation prompting one media member to say it looked more of a personal nature. We hope everything is o.k.