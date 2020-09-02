Breaking: Jason Taylor replacing Bob Griese for Miami Dolphins games
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to have a new broadcast team as Jason Taylor is joining the group.
It is being reported that a major change is coming to the Miami Dolphins broadcast booth as Jason Taylor is taking over.
Jason Taylor has sat in on some pre-season games in the past as part of the Dolphins AM radio broadcasting team. Now, he will be taking on a permanent role as he replaces long time voice, Bob Griese.
As one Hall of Fame Dolphins legend steps down, another will take his place. It is fitting in a sense and also at the same time, sad.
Bob Griese has been part of the Dolphins broadcast team since 2002 when he would work pre-season games. In 2011, he replaced Jim Mandich as the color commentator. He has previously called games for ESPN and ABC for college games.
Griese has decided to call it a career according to the reports and he had a great run. I wonder if we will someday be talking about Taylor’s long career behind the mic as well, decades from now?
Taylor has done very well in his pre-season opportunities and frankly, it is a little surprising that he hasn’t got an offer for a national broadcast with a network. He has to clean up some minor things with his “performance” but it is nothing that won’t get better with more work and the consistency of being on a microphone.
Taylor’s new role brings him back to the Dolphins for the first time since he retired in an official capacity. Taylor will join Joe Rose and Jimmy Cefalo as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting.